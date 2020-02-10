Fast ARCA start for Deegan at Daytona

Hailie Deegan got the main portion of her 2020 program off to a fine start over the weekend, finishing second in her DGR-Crosley Ford debut in the ARCA Menards Series race at Daytona International Speedway. The runner-up finish was the 18-year-old’s best career result and tied the best result for a female in the stock car series.

“Pretty much at the end there, all I wanted to do was finish,” Deegan said after finishing 0.125s in her No. 4 Ford behind winner Michael Self, who dominated Saturday’s 200-mile race from pole position.

“My goal for this race was top three to top-five was a victory for me — I was totally fine finishing second,” she added. “I wasn’t going to try to do anything to Michael. It is a long season and I have to race against these guys week in and week out. It is best to stay on good terms with them.”

Deegan is contesting the full 20-race ARCA season with DGR-Crosley as part of her program with Ford Performance, which will also include selected races in IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge competition. She finished 29th in class at Daytona last month in her IMSA debut aboard the Multimatic Mustang she shared with Chase Briscoe.