F1 Launch Week / Monday, Feb 10: Mercedes new livery

It’s launch week in Formula 1, which means four different countries across four days to see four different teams launch at least something (as Renault has already said we won’t be seeing its 2020 car).

Italy, France and Austria are still to come, but the first destination on Monday was nice and close to home — a short underground ride into central London and the Royal Automobile Club in Mayfair.

In these same wood-paneled halls, Haas launched the ill-fated Rich Energy partnership a year ago. This time, it was Mercedes announcing a new partner as INEOS came on board, the 2020 Silver Arrows gaining a little splash of red.

To be fair, this was never expected to be a major event in terms of the livery or car launch (the 2019 car was used; the new one won’t be appearing until Friday at Silverstone), but it could still prove to be the most insightful.

There have been so many question marks over Lewis Hamilton’s future, Toto Wolff’s position and Mercedes’ interest in F1 overall that even a 45-minute press conference was never going to be enough to dig into all of it. (Apologies to anyone who tuned into the live stream wanting to see the new livery; that wasn’t unveiled until about an hour into the event…)

Wolff spoke openly on all topics, even if he wouldn’t set any deadlines. On Hamilton, he described a new contract as “an obvious pairing going forward”. A similar comment about planning for the long-term himself was anchored with the use of “when” he would sign a new deal, not “if”.

It was the team’s future that really got Wolff ticking, though. He strongly dismissed a report that Daimler was considering pulling out of F1, criticizing such “nonsense” because it could worry the huge number of staff he has working below him. It was a far more convincing answer than the fact that a five-year contract with INEOS means Mercedes is sticking around, given how that could just make the team more attractive to a potential buyer if needed.

What the INEOS deal does do, however, is reduce how much money Daimler will need to put in once the budget cap goes into effect, with millions now coming from INEOS as well as a number of other major partners.

So, the first launch event told us nothing about the 2020 season and how quick Mercedes will be; but don’t worry, there’s an actual car to be shown off for the first time this off-season tomorrow in Italy.

Next stop: the Teatro Valli in Reggio Emilia, Italy, for the Ferrari launch.