Axalta extends its Hendrick Motorsports partnership

Hendrick Motorsports has announced that Axalta will remain a team partner through the 2027 season.

With the extended agreement, Axalta will continue to be a primary sponsor on William Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet, the company remaining front and center in 14 NASCAR Cup Series races during each of those seasons.

Axalta has been a Hendrick Motorsports partner since 1992 when Jeff Gordon drove the No. 24 Chevrolet. Featured on the Hendrick campus in Concord, North Carolina, isa 36,000-square-foot Customer Experience Center operated by Axalta.

“It’s difficult to put into words what Axalta has meant to our company,” said team owner Rick Hendrick. “They took a chance on us nearly three decades ago, and it’s been an incredible relationship ever since. Axalta and the No. 24 team are synonymous, so it’s fitting to see that connection solidified for the next eight seasons.

“William is a tremendous talent who is going to do exciting things behind the wheel for a long, long time,” Hendrick continued. “And we are truly fortunate to continue this great partnership far into the future.”

This year Axalta will be a primary sponsor in 22 races for Byron and three additional races with Alex Bowman.

“My relationship with Axalta has been unreal,” said Byron, who is beginning his third full season with the team and sponsor. “They mean so much to Hendrick Motorsports and to our sport — from producing the all-time coolest and most recognizable paint schemes to everything they do off the track to make our sponsorship so successful. I feel very lucky to have this opportunity and to help continue the winning tradition of Axalta, Hendrick Motorsports and the No. 24 team.”