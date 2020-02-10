Andretti Autosport carries on #Checkit4Andretti message

Andretti Autosport team owner Michael Andretti has confirmed that he will continue to broadcast the #CheckIt4Andretti message initiated by late cousin John Andretti.

“The #CheckIt4Andretti initiative was so important to John, and he helped save so many lives by sharing his fight,” said Michael Andretti. “We’re really proud and honored to keep the message going by carrying #CheckIt4Andretti on our cars and team uniforms this year.

“We’d like to thank Richard Petty Motorsports for their collaboration on the logo,” Andretti continued. “We look forward to seeing it with them on the NASCAR grid as well. John will be missed deeply, but his legacy will go on.”

In May 2017, John Andretti went public with his personal fight against colon cancer, launching the #CheckIt4Andretti campaign to spread the word on the importance of colon cancer screenings. The hashtag and John’s message received much attention in the IndyCar, NASCAR, NHRA and sprint car communities — some of the many racing arenas in which John had competed.

John Andretti died Jan. 30 after the long and public health battle. Despite his own pain, Andretti was committed to spreading the message of early screening as means of cancer prevention — a message that will now live on.