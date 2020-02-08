Visit the Vintage Motorsport/RACER booth at ﻿Concours in the Hills

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Organizers are preparing to welcome another record crowd for Saturday’s 7th Concours in the Hills, featuring famous race cars that include the 1966 Sebring-winning GT40 driven by Ken Miles; Jacques Villeneuve’s championship-winning March Formula Atlantic; the Paul Newman/Scott Sharp Oldsmobile Trans Am; the Lola T70 Can-Am Simoniz Special; a 1982 Eagle Indy car driven by Kevin Cogan; and a 1958 Echidna 58, one of only three built and the 1959 SCCA champion.

If you’re coming to the event, please stop by the Vintage Motorsport/RACER tent to talk VM’s Circulation & Promotions Manager Nick Lish, who will have free issues and coupons for $5 off the subscription price for both magazines.

 

 

