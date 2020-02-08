Visit the Vintage Motorsport/RACER booth at ﻿Concours in the Hills

Organizers are preparing to welcome another record crowd for Saturday’s 7th Concours in the Hills, featuring famous race cars that include the 1966 Sebring-winning GT40 driven by Ken Miles; Jacques Villeneuve’s championship-winning March Formula Atlantic; the Paul Newman/Scott Sharp Oldsmobile Trans Am; the Lola T70 Can-Am Simoniz Special; a 1982 Eagle Indy car driven by Kevin Cogan; and a 1958 Echidna 58, one of only three built and the 1959 SCCA champion.

