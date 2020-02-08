VIDEO: Pastrana, Rossi and Duffy turn Indy into a personal playground

The winter months can often slow down the fun on the motorsports front, with icy roads and snow causing most race vehicles to be stowed away for spring. But for Travis Pastrana, Alexander Rossi and Gregg Duffy, plunging temps just meant they wouldn’t be bothered as they let themselves into Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a day of high octane fun. Given free rein with the “Keys to the Track” in this promotional video by Red Bull, the three had run of the expansive venue and took full advantage, making it their personal playground for Pastrana’s rally car, Rossi’s Indy car and Duffy’s dirt bike.

They made the most of the snow on the ground and the icy conditions, sliding into Gasoline Alley, ripping around the track, drifting through the dirt oval and even zipping through the in-track golf course. But the highlight of the day was a massive triple jump, where the three coordinated a feat that saw Pastrana jumping his rally car over Rossi’s Indy car, with Duffy launching high in the air, doing a backflip over both vehicles.