Image by Dunbar/LAT

The Week In IndyCar, Feb 7, Listener Q&A

It’s a new record for the amount of questions sent in for the The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show, with the Fernando-Alonso-and-Honda topic leading the submissions, plus A.J. Foyt Racing’s four-driver line-up, James Hinchcliffe, Arrow McLaren SP, hybrid engine packages, and more items to cover, all submitted by our listeners via social media.

, IndyCar, Podcasts

