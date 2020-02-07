SVRA opens season this weekend with SoCal Historic ﻿Sports Car Festival

With 110 drivers on the entry list, the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association’s SoCal Historic Sports Car Festival will honor Southern California’s racing roots with vintage stock cars, sports cars, sports racers and formula cars of all eras competing on Auto Club Speedway’s 21-turn, 2.88-mile “roval” course.

One of those drivers, Lance Smith, has offered to take a passenger for a very special lap Saturday in his red 1966 Ford Mustang.

That’s when 84-year-old Nancy Pinta — a former racer and current resident of the nearby Cypress Court senior living community — will climb into Smith’s Mustang as part of the Dreams Do Come True program founded by Cypress Court’s wellness director, Judy Lucous, in 2016.