Castroneves named Honorary Chairman of MSHFA 2020 Induction Ceremony

Three-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves will be the honorary chairman of the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America’s 32nd annual Induction Ceremony Presented by Firestone, on March 17 at the Shores Resort and Spa in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Castroneves will preside over the induction of NASCAR’s first-ever champion Red Byron (Historic), flat track impresario Chris Carr (Motorcycles), early motorcycle racer, promoter and publisher Floyd Clymer (At Large), driver, official and safety advocate Wally Dallenbach (Open Wheel), Rick Hendrick, one of NASCAR’s most successful owners (Stock Cars), Daytona 500 champion Tiny Lund (Historic), Can-Am and Rolex 24 At Daytona champion Jacky Ickx (Sports Cars), quarter-mile legend “Ohio George” Montgomery (Drag Racing), and Baja 1000 and SCORE World Champion Ivan “Ironman” Stewart (Off-Road Racing).

“It is a huge honor to be asked to be the honorary chairman for the 2020 induction class of the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America,” Castroneves said. “When you look through the names in this prestigious fraternity, it is staggering to think of the combined talent represented. There are many members of this hall that have had a huge impact on my career, none more so than (1995 inductee) Roger Penske, and I hope to join them in the hall one day. It is going to be a great night for motorsports, and I am grateful for this opportunity.”

Castroneves certainly has put together a hall-of-fame-worthy career with his Indy 500 conquests in 2001, 2002 and 2009; his overall 30 IndyCar wins (12th all time) and 51 poles. He is also a winner in IMSA sports car competition.

“We are delighted to have Helio as honorary chairman of our 32nd Annual Induction Ceremony,” said MSHFA President George Levy. “From winning Indy to winning on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ few drivers have had as great an impact on American culture or can tell us as much about how to grow the sport with the public at large.”

In addition to the Induction Ceremony, the MSHFA Induction Celebration also includes the annual Heroes of Horsepower presented by Toyota reception, Monday, March 16, at the MSHFA Museum, a Monday inductee Heritage Luncheon and Tuesday inductee breakfast.

Information and tickets for all events are available by visiting http://www.MSHF.com or by calling (386) 681-6843.