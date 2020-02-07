Arrow McLaren SP car launch live stream

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Arrow McLaren SP unveils its 2020 NTT IndyCar Series cars — the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet driven by Pato O’Ward and the No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet driven by Oliver Askew — in Indianapolis in front of the team, partners, media, and fans.

