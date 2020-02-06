Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Feb 6, with Tony Kanaan

Image by Cantrell/LAT

Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan joins us on The Week In IndyCar to discuss the upcoming Last Lap tour with A.J. Foyt Racing, the various types of racing he intends to pursue, and shares some plans for the first time — including one at the end of the show — while answering some great questions submitted by our listeners on social media.

