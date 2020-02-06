Haas chairman trusts team learned from difficult 2019

Haas F1 Team chairman Gene Haas says he is putting his trust in the team, that it has learned from its difficult 2019 season and applied the lessons in developing the new VF-20.

The first 2020 F1 car was revealed on Thursday as Haas released images of its new design and livery, returning to its traditional colors following a year in black and gold as part of a title sponsorship deal. After finishing ninth in the constructors’ championship last year, the Haas Automation founder says he is expecting the team to bounce back from the disappointment to become regular point-scorers.

“I’m pleased to see the car return to the more familiar Haas Automation colors; it’s certainly a livery that people identify with,” Haas said. “Frankly, I’m hoping the VF-20 will return us to the kind of form we showed in 2018 when we finished fifth in the constructors’ championship. 2019 was a tough season to endure.

“We’ve been through a real education process — one that comes to all Formula 1 teams at some stage. I’m trusting we’ve learned from those lessons and have applied that knowledge into making the VF-20 a more competitive entry. It’s important to me that we’re back in the mix and consistently scoring points. We certainly have the capability, and we’ve proved as an organization we can do it.”

Team principal Guenther Steiner also admitted the new car must provide a clear step forward compared to last season’s effort. He believes the stability in technical regulations has helped on that front.

“It’s always exciting to see the development of a new Formula 1 car. Undoubtedly the VF-20 has to deliver where our previous car didn’t,” Steiner said. “With the regulations remaining stable into this season, it’s allowed us to improve our understanding of (last year’s) car and to scrutinize ourselves more in order to find solutions and applications to channel into the design of the VF-20.

“Last year was definitely a setback — one I would never have asked for. But you learn from such situations; we all have. Everybody on the team was forced to look at themselves and what they can do better. I’m looking forward to seeing the VF-20 make its track debut. As always in testing, you want many things, but lots of mileage, reliability and speed would be welcomed as we ready ourselves for the first race in Australia.”