Magnussen, Rockenfeller return to Corvette for COTA and Sebring

Corvette Racing has confirmed the return of veterans Jan Magnussen and Mike Rockenfeller to its driving strength for the upcoming Lone Star Le Mans at Circuit of The Americas and 1000 Miles of Sebring FIA World Endurance Championship races. The pair will drive the solo No. 63 Corvette C8.R entry in both races, with backing from Mobil1 and SiriusXM.

Magnussen spent 16 years with Corvette Racing and won four times at Le Mans, once at the Rolex 24 and captured four IMSA drivers’ championships, before being replaced as a regular on Corvette’s IMSA team this year by Jordan Taylor. Rockenfeller, meanwhile, was a winner with Corvette Racing at the 2017 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring with Magnussen and Antonio Garcia.

“I’m very happy to be back with Corvette Racing at Circuit of The Americas and Sebring with the mid-engine Corvette C8.R,” said Magnussen. “For some time, we have been working together on plans for additional races that will help develop and prepare the team and mid-engine Corvette for the IMSA season and hopefully other big races this year. Even in early testing, I was very impressed with the level of engineering and performance of the C8.R. I’m excited to drive it again, now in race conditions.”

Rockenfeller added: “This is a very exciting time to return with Corvette Racing. I have heard a lot from the other drivers about how the Corvette C8.R is much more advanced than any other Corvette out there. So I’m really looking forward to these two upcoming events. The mid-engine Corvette looked very fast and competitive at Daytona… going that distance and being in contention for a win this early is a good sign for Corvette Racing. I’m excited to be part of making this car as good as it can be.”

Lone Star Le Mans at COTA is set for Feb. 23, while the WEC portion of the Sebring doubleheader — in which Corvette will three field cars, with two C8.Rs in IMSA’s 12 Hours on Saturday — is scheduled for Friday, March 20.