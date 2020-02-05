Lotus 19 with race history coming to auction

A 1960 Lotus 19 Monte Carlo driven in competition by Jim Clark and Stirling Moss will be on the docket for Silverstone Auctions’ Feb. 22-23 Race Retro sale.

The two-seat sports racer (chassis 953) will be offered on the open market for the first time in 57 years after undergoing significant restoration. Designed by Colin Chapman, the Lotus 19 is fitted with the 2.5-liter Coventry-Climax engine and was known as the “giant killer” for taking on the larger and more powerful V8s of the time.

Moss undertook most of the testing during development of the Lotus 19 in 1960, including driving it to victory on its debut at a race in Karlskoga, Sweden.

Drivers Innes Ireland and Graham Hill won six of seven races with the car in 1962 and finished second in the seventh. Hill’s fastest lap with the 953 at the Snetteron circuit marked the first time a sports racer averaged more than 100 mph at that track.