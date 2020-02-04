Preview: Bonhams Paris Auction

Seven vintage and historic Bugattis lead Bonhams’ docket for its Feb. 6 sale in Paris. The full sale docket, which includes the Ferrari Dino 206S/SP Racing Sports Prototype pictured above, features approximately 100 lots representing nearly 100 years of motoring history, from Edwardian elegance to 21st century supercars.

In pole position is a 1932 Bugatti Type 55 that started life as a works entry in the 24 Hours of Le Mans driven by two of the era’s most celebrated racing drivers, Louis Chiron and Count Guy Bouriat-Quintart. It’s one of only 29 known surviving Type 55s of the total 38 produced.