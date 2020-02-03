VM contributor Riggs in National Sprint Car HoF ﻿class of 2020

Among the eight inductees for the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Class of 2020 is L. Spencer Riggs, a longtime and award-winning contributor to RACER Magazine’s sister publication, Vintage Motorsport.

Growing up in Indianapolis, Riggs was influenced at a young age by the greats of the sport. In addition to writing for VM, his work has appeared in National Speed Sport News, Open Wheel, Circle Track, the Indianapolis Star and countless other periodicals over the years.

Riggs also co-wrote “Indy 500 Chronicles” and authored “Langhorne! No Man’s Land.”

Others who will be inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame at a May 30 ceremony:

Drivers: Greg Hodnett, Tim Shaffer, Jeff Swindell

