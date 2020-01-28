Haas to unveil 2020 car at testing, Williams announces new hires

Haas will unveil its 2020 car on the first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, on the same day as Alfa Romeo.

The new car will be launched in the pit lane at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 19, 15 minutes before Alfa Romeo also reveals its car to the media. Last year, Haas had a livery launch in London after concluding a sponsorship deal with Rich Energy, a contract that was terminated early after a number of bizarre claims from the drinks company’s owner William Storey.

Haas has traditionally presented its new car outside its garage ahead of the first day of testing, while the team has also released images prior to the launch.

As part of the Alfa Romeo unveiling, Robert Kubica will be presented as the team’s reserve driver after having turned down a similar role at Haas following his departure from Williams.

A number of teams are holding bespoke launch events this year, with Ferrari set to be the first to reveal its 2020 car in Italy on February 11, followed by Renault in Paris a day later and then McLaren at its headquarters in Woking on February 13. Mercedes will shake down its new car at Silverstone on February 14 and release images at the same time, while AlphaTauri will launch on the same day in Salzburg.

Racing Point is also going to unveil its car near Salzburg two days before testing starts, and with the Haas and Alfa Romeo confirmations, only Red Bull and Williams are still yet to announce plans.

On Tuesday Williams did announce a strengthening of its technical team with two senior hires. David Worner will join from Red Bull Technology as chief designer, while Jonathan Carter will be deputy to Worner as well as head of design after joining from Renault.

The experienced pair both worked for Arrows earlier in their careers, following which Worner had been at Red Bull – and its previous guise of Jaguar – since 2003, and Carter spent a long time at McLaren before joining Renault in 2015. To coincide with their arrival, Adam Carter will move from the role of head of design to chief engineer.

“Dave and Jonathan bring enormous experience, knowledge and skills to the Williams team, and we are delighted that they are joining us in the near future,” deputy team principal Claire Williams said. “They will strengthen our design capabilities and work closely with Adam Carter, our chief engineer, and the other senior members of the engineering team on the design and development of the next generation of Williams F1 cars.”