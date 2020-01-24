Tanak unharmed in massive Monte Carlo Rally crash

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

WRC world champion Ott Tanak and co-driver Martin Jarveoja have walked away unhurt from a massive accident at the Monte Carlo Rally on Friday morning.

Tanak, who switched from Toyota to Hyundai for the new season, ran wide exiting a fast right-hander on the 12.8-mile Saint-Clement-sur-Durance – Freissinieres stage, dropping his i20 Coupe WRC into a ditch and then pitching it into a barrel roll.

Both Tanak and Jarveoja were taken to a nearby hospital for precautionary checks, and have retired from the event.

