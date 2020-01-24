The Sports Car Club of America has finalized the 2020 Tire Rack SCCA Time Trials National Tour Powered by Hagerty calendar, confirming that the March 28-29 opening round Falken Tire West Coast Season Kickoff will be held at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California in a celebration that is designed to open the season in a significant way. With multiple course configurations and a Saturday night party on the docket, the Auto Club event is designed to have the feel of Tire Rack Time Trials Nationals Powered by Hagerty – without the cross-country tow for those on the Pacific Coast.

Thanks to the configuration possibilities at Auto Club Speedway, the two-day event will take place on two distinct configurations. Saturday will see competitors on the infield-only course, while Sunday’s trial will run the full “roval” configuration.

Saturday night’s participant party is co-hosted by Global Time Attack, an SCCA Pro Racing-sanctioned program that utilizes the Tire Rack SCCA Time Trials National Tour to licenses its top level drivers for events and includes the biggest and baddest Time Trials cars in the country at each of its events.

“This is an important and distinct event for the SCCA Time Trials Program,” Jon Krolewicz, SCCA Time Trials Manager, said. “The Southern California car culture is second to none, and this has quickly become one of our largest series. In our minds, we open the season with an event that is on par with our finale in size and scope, and there’s no better way to start the season. With Tire Rack, Hagerty, Falken Tire and Global Time Attack involved, the Falken Tire West Coast Season Kickoff gives us a chance to begin and end the season with a championship-level event that includes everyone west of the Rockies.”

SCCA Time Trials are motorsport events where drivers challenge themselves and their vehicles to achieve a personal best time on a full road racing circuit or segment of track. Offering an easy, fun entry into motorsports, vehicles used at SCCA Time Trials range from unmodified street cars to highly modified creations showcasing advanced automotive engineering techniques.

2020 Tire Rack SCCA Time Trials National Tour Powered by Hagerty Schedule:

Round 1: March 28-29, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, CA

Round 2: May 8-9, Road Atlanta, Braselton, GA (with Global Time Attack)

Round 3: May 23-24, Carolina Motorsports Park, Kershaw, SC

Round 4: June 6-7, Eagles Canyon Raceway, Decatur, TX

Round 5: June 13-14, Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, WA (with Global Time Attack)

Round 6: July 3-4, Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, Thompson, CT

Round 7: July 18-19, GingerMan Raceway, South Haven, MI

Round 8: August 8-9, Nelson Ledges Road Course, Garrettsville, OH

Round 9: August 29-30, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, NJ (with Global Time Attack)

Time Trials Nationals: September 24-27, NCM Motorsports Park, Bowling Green, KY