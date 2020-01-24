Kobayashi leads final Rolex 24 practice

The fourth and final practice session ahead of the Rolex 24 At Daytona was topped by the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi, Kamui Kobayashi setting a 1m35.340s.

The No. 7 Acura, which was repaired and passed technical checks before the session following its shunt in qualifying, ended up second, with Helio Castroneves managing a 1m35.733s. The No. 5 JDC Cadillac ended up third, with the No. 31 Action Express example fourth.

There were two notable stories in the session. The first was the return of Black Swan Racing, its newly-sourced (ex-Wright Motorsports) Porsche prepped overnight and out touring the circuit during the session. And it was on the pace quickly too, Jeroen Bleekemolen setting a 1m46.467s to go third fastest in GTD. This represented an incredible job by the Black Swan crew to get it ready on such short notice, and a sporting gesture from Wright Motorsports which shouldn’t go unnoticed.

The second headline concerned the No. 38 Performance Tech ORECA, which had a sizeable off at the entry to the banking at Turn 6. Don Yount was aboard and had an off into the tires on driver’s left, leaving the car heavily damaged and propped up on the tires in the closing minutes. This brought the session to an end early. It remains to be seen whether the car is repairable ahead of the race tomorrow.

Yount told RACER that his left foot, normally used for braking, caught the edge of the gas pedal leading the car to accelerate. He was able to readjust his foot but by that point he had missed the braking zone, and he was sent veering off into the tire barriers.

Elsewhere, the No. 8 Starworks ORECA topped LMP1, with a 1m37.230s from Nicolas Lapierre.

In the GT ranks, for the first time all week it wasn’t Porsche atop the GTLM class. This time the No. 3 Corvette C8.R led the way, with a 1m42.962s from Antonio Garcia. The two Porsches completed the top three in the category, the No. 911 leading the No. 912.

In GTD, the No. 11 Grasser Lamborghini finished up a tenth up on the competition after a 1m46.308s tour of the speedway from Franck Perera.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: The start of the Rolex 24 At Daytona is set for Saturday at 1:35 p.m. ET.