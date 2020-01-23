The Day At Daytona, with Keating, Thiim, Tandy, Dixon and Jarvis

It’s a special edition of the Inside The Sports Car Paddock interview show from the Rolex 24 At Daytona where Graham Goodwin, Stephen Kilbey and Chris Medland discuss Thursday’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship activities before speaking with LMP2 polesitter Ben Keating, Aston Martin factory driver Nicki Thiim, GT Le Mans polesitter Nick Tandy from Porsche, Wayne Taylor Racing’s Scott Dixon, and DPi polesitter Oliver Jarvis from Mazda.

Marshall Pruett

The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.