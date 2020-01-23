Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Day At Daytona, with Keating, Thiim, Tandy, Dixon and Jarvis

Image by IMSA

The Day At Daytona, with Keating, Thiim, Tandy, Dixon and Jarvis

Podcasts

The Day At Daytona, with Keating, Thiim, Tandy, Dixon and Jarvis

By 10 hours ago

By: |

It’s a special edition of the Inside The Sports Car Paddock interview show from the Rolex 24 At Daytona where Graham Goodwin, Stephen Kilbey and Chris Medland discuss Thursday’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship activities before speaking with LMP2 polesitter Ben Keating, Aston Martin factory driver Nicki Thiim, GT Le Mans polesitter Nick Tandy from Porsche, Wayne Taylor Racing’s Scott Dixon, and DPi polesitter Oliver Jarvis from Mazda.

2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona resource guide

, IMSA, Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • https://www.blueliq.com/2020/01/24/the-day-at-daytona-with-keating-thiim-tandy-dixon-and-jarvis/ The Day At Daytona, with Keating, Thiim, Tandy, Dixon and Jarvis - Blueliq

    […] CREDIT […]

    Like

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home