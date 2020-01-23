The Day At Daytona, with Keating, Thiim, Tandy, Dixon and Jarvis

It’s a special edition of the Inside The Sports Car Paddock interview show from the Rolex 24 At Daytona where Graham Goodwin, Stephen Kilbey and Chris Medland discuss Thursday’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship activities before speaking with LMP2 polesitter Ben Keating, Aston Martin factory driver Nicki Thiim, GT Le Mans polesitter Nick Tandy from Porsche, Wayne Taylor Racing’s Scott Dixon, and DPi polesitter Oliver Jarvis from Mazda.
