FVP joins Rahal sponsor roster

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing announced today that Factory Motor Parts, a multi-generational, family-owned company that provides premium, original equipment and name brand automotive parts, has joined the team as a sponsor of its No. 15 NTT IndyCar Series entry for Graham Rahal with its FVP brand of automotive products. FVP will be the primary sponsor of Rahal’s Honda-powered entry at World Wide Technology Raceway on August 22 and the company will also be an associate sponsor for the 2020 season.

“Factory Motor Parts and the FVP brand are excited to team up with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for the 2020 season,” said Dave Schumacher, Director of Marketing, Factory Motor Parts. “The FMP mission is to be the best independent aftermarket auto supplier in the industry, so teaming up with one of the best race teams, and their partners, is a great fit for FMP and the FVP brand.”

The partnership marks the first for the company in IndyCar, after having been a sponsor of Richard Childress Racing in NASCAR and Brian Brown in World of Outlaws. FMP will work with RLL to continue to build awareness for the FVP brand as well as build business-to-business relationships.

“It’s exciting for us to bring a new partner into the sport and also an exciting time to be in the IndyCar Series,” said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with David Letterman and Mike Lanigan. “As a family-owned business there are a lot of synergies between our companies. Factory Motor Parts has built a solid business model over the past 75 years and we look forward to working together to further grow both of our organizations.”