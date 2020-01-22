Variety of vintage race cars sell well in Arizona auctions

We followed the action on 7 successful race cars during Arizona Auction Week…here are the results:

The 1997 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon in the first road course victory of his Winston Cup career was sold as a charity car by Barrett-Jackson for $250,000 to benefit the Arizona Animal Welfare League.

Also on B-J’s docket was the 1986 Lola T86/00 driven by Mario Andretti (pictured above) for Newman/Haas Racing to the pole at Phoenix International Raceway to break the tie with A.J. Foyt for all-time number of pole positions in an Indy/Champ car. It sold at no reserve for $95,700.

And the 1963 Custom Kuzma Offenhauser Race Car driven by Troy Ruttman — still the youngest driver to win the Indy 500 — was sold by B-J at no reserve for $165,000. One of the few laydown cars to run the 500, it’s been accepted by IMS as authentic.