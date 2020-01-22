F1 sets up auction to help Australian bushfire crisis

Formula 1 has announced a bespoke auction will take place to help victims affected by the Australian bushfire crisis.

Following a number of pledges of support — including $500,000 from six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton — F1 has confirmed its plans to provide additional proceeds to the cause ahead of the first race of the 2020 season in Melbourne. Collaborating with teams, drivers, the FIA and partners, F1 will host an auction from today — January 22 — featuring a number of exclusive items and money-can’t-buy experiences.

All proceeds will go to four charity and non-profit organizations that have been selected in partnership with the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, those being the Red Cross Australia; Country Fire Authority Victoria; Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal; and WWF Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund.

Among the auction items are gloves and shoes used by Daniel Ricciardo last season, Kevin Magnussen’s hemet once it is used in this year’s Australian Grand Prix, plus race suits worn in 2019 from both Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Alex Albon, as well as Romain Grosjean and Daniil Kvyat.

The majority of teams are offering meet and greet opportunities with their drivers in the paddock in Melbourne, while team bosses Mattia Binotto, Toto Wolff and Claire Williams will offer similar opportunities. McLaren and Renault are also donating factory visits, while a number of FIA experiences at Albert Park are available to bid on, as well as dinner with F1’s managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn.

The auction is live now and will run until February 9 for experiences and February 16 for products and merchandise items. To make a bid, visit https://www.f1authentics.com/.

“Australia has always been and will continue to be a very special place for Formula 1,” a statement from the sport read. “The Australian people are an integral part of our tight-knit community and we send our condolences to everyone affected by the awful fires.”