Briscoe lands part-time HighPoint backing

Stewart-Haas Racing has picked up a 10-race primary sponsorship for the No. 98 Ford Mustang driven Chase Briscoe in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

HighPoint will first appear on Briscoe’s car in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 15, and in addition to its primary sponsorship, HighPoint will appear as an associate sponsor in all other races. HighPoint is a customer service and technology solutions company.

Briscoe is returning for a second season with SHR after winning Rookie of the Year honors last season. He is a two-time Xfinity Series winner.

Last year, Briscoe had the support of Nutri Chomps (14 races) and Ford Performance (19 races).

“Walk around our race shop during the week and the garage area on a race weekend and you’ll see how our race cars and our entire industry relies on technology,” said Mike Verlander, vice president of sales and marketing, SHR.

“From engine diagnostics to fuel-mile calculations, our business is dependent on service and technology solutions. Every company needs what HighPoint provides, and we’ll work diligently to facilitate those introductions.”