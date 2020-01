The 42nd edition of the Dakar took competitors from the shores of the Red Sea in Jeddah, around the canyons and mountains of the western part of the country, over the dunes of the Empty Quarter and all the way to the Qiddiya Sports and Culture Complex near the capital Riyadh. In the end, Casey Currie gave America another reason to celebrate, following home bike winner Ricky Brabec by winning the SSV race with his Can-Am.