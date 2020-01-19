Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Amelia Island Concours announces Penske Indy winner cars and visionary innovators

Image by Gerry Swetsky

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

Five Team Penske Indianapolis 500-winning cars will form the core of the Silver Anniversary Amelia’s “Penske Indy Winners” class, and Special Honoree Roger Penske is among the visionary innovators/innovations the March 5-8 event will celebrate.

• 1972 McLaren M16B/Offenhauser (pictured): Mark Donohue’s record setter and Team Penske’s first of 18 500 winners

• 1988 Penske PC17/Chevrolet: Rick Mears’ Indy pole car and 500 winner

• 1994 Penske PC23 Mercedes-Benz 500I: Al Unser Jr.’s winner, “The Beast”

• 2009 Dallara IR-06/Honda: Helio Castroneves’ third 500 winner

• 2019 Dallara DW-12/Chevrolet: Simon Pagenaud’s pole winner and Team Penske 500 win number 18

In addition to Penske, others being honored for visionary contributions to cars and racing will include Mercedes-Benz Silver Arrows.

Read the full story at VintageMotorsport.com

 

