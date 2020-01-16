W Series to race with F1 in US and Mexico

The second season of W Series will expand the open-wheel championship for female racers beyond Europe, with a pair of races supporting Formula 1 grands prix in the United States and Mexico this fall.

W Series will race at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, October 24, and at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez in the capital, Mexico City, on Saturday October 31. The two F1 support races will provide a championship-deciding doubleheader on consecutive weekends to conclude the eight-round 2020 W Series championship.

“We at W Series are absolutely delighted that, in only our second season, our championship has been welcomed by Formula 1, and we’re utterly thrilled that the final two races of the 2020 W Series season will therefore take place as part of the Formula 1 platform,” said series CEO Catherine Bond Muir. “Our two all-new races will follow six races on the DTM platform, making a very varied, extremely exciting and truly international eight-race championship, in eight countries across the globe. I’m particularly pleased that W Series will now stage races outside Europe, and the USA and Mexico are of course both very important new territories for us.

“Interest in and enthusiasm for W Series was enormous in our first season, 2019, among media and fans alike, and the addition of two all-new W Series races on the Formula 1 platform will inevitably increase that enthusiasm and interest. Commercially, too, following the successful recent announcement of W Series’ new multi-year sponsor-partnership with ROKiT Phones, the fact that W Series will be even bigger and even better in 2020 than it was in 2019 will make the return on investment for our future sponsor-partners better and bigger, too.”

Ross Brawn, Managing Director, Motorsport for Formula 1, said the addition of W Series is aimed at demonstrating F1’s commitment to improving diversity in driving talent.

“In just one year, W Series has contributed significantly to increasing interest in the topic of diversity and inclusion in motorsport,” Brawn said. “We are convinced that our sport must offer equal opportunities for men and women to compete together — it is no coincidence that improving the diversity of the F1 grid by supporting and promoting driver talent from under-represented backgrounds is one of our strategic objectives.

“The ability for the great crowds who traditionally attend the Austin and Mexico City Grands Prix to see these talented female drivers up close will definitely further raise the awareness of the importance of inclusion and diversity in motorsport.”

The full 2020 W Series championship calendar is as follows:

St. Petersburg, Russia, May 30

Anderstorp, Sweden, June 13

Monza, Italy, June 27

Norisring, Germany, July 11

Brands Hatch, UK, Aug. 23

Assen, Netherlands, Sept. 5

Austin, Texas, Oct. 24

Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 31