Solo PR1/Mathiasen entry for Rolex 24

Efforts to find funding to run a second LMP2 car at next week’s Rolex 24 At Daytona have been tabled by reigning class champions PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports in favor of a Sebring start.

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener, an optional, non-points round for the LMP2 class, is expected to feature a revitalized pro-am prototype category. PR1’s No. 52 ORECA 07-Gibson will lead its charge as the sister No. 51 LMP2 awaits an anticipated March debut at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

“It’s pretty unlikely at this state,” team co-owner Bobby Oergel tells RACER. “Everyone’s been pushing hard to make it happen. There’s a few irons that have come forward who want to play with the 51 car, but not enough to pull the trigger for Daytona.”

Oergel remains confident in fielding both ORECAs starting at the second IMSA round of 2020.

“We’re focusing on the 52 car for Daytona, and we’ll put our energies into getting the 51 car up and ready for Sebring,” he adds. “Things are looking pretty good for that happening, and it has to be right for everybody involved, so that’s why we’d rather hold now on the 51 and make sure it’s done the right way once we put Daytona behind us.”

A 40-car grid was previously announced for the Rolex 24, including the No. 51 entry, which brings the new total to 39.