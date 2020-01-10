SCCA Super Tour begins

For the fourth year in a row, the Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA Super Tour starts its season in January at legendary Sebring International Raceway in Florida. The premier U.S. amateur road racing series, Hoosier SCCA Super Tour consists of a thrilling, 10-weekend schedule bringing together top SCCA competitors from around the country. Making stops at some of the best tracks in North America, each weekend consists of two races for each of 28 car classes. From GT cars to production vehicles, formula cars to prototypes, the Hoosier Super Tour bundles a heap of action into every weekend. Follow along online with live static cameras and Super Tour Radio presented by Hoosier Racing Tire at www.scca.com/live.