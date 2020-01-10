1977 Porsche 935 K3/80 top seller in Tokyo auction

BH Auction’s Super GT Auction was held Friday, January 10, during the country’s famed Tokyo Auto Salon. The auction featured an all-race car line-up of 11 cars, of which seven were sold. The top seller was this 1977 Porsche 935 K3/80 by Kremer at 150,000,000 yen — approximately $1,369,200.

Another top seller was this 1987 LM07 Toyota / Gr.C — The final version LM05C Group C car produced by Japan’s Le Mans Garage. The car sold for 35,200,000 yen, approximately $321,305.

