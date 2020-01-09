GT Celebration series mandates Maglock Air helmet system

The new GT Celebration Race Series, a 12-event U.S. sports car racing tour, has announced that all drivers in the six-weekend 2020 sports car campaign must utilize the Maglock Air System for the competitors’ racing helmets.

The new series was announced last month for bronze-rated and below sports car drivers as well as “retired” FIA GT3 race cars. Each event will consist of a three-day weekend of racing with two 40-minute sprint races over Saturday and Sunday.

The new Maglock Air driver system was inspired for the dust and heat of off-road racing enables racers to connect to forced air systems into their helmets. Magnets create a solid and completely sealed bond between the air hose and helmet.

The magnetism fastens Maglock Air’s components with more than 20 lbs. of tensile force. Solid enough to endure the roughest rides, the connection can be easily broken by a single and small amount of pressure from any oblique angle. Designed for fast driver changes and to break away in the event of a hot extract, Maglock Air has been tested in open wheel, closed wheel, off road and rally cars. A complete system is easy to install and comes with roof-dock and dust cap. All GT Celebration competitors will receive one free Maglock Air system when they enter an event in 2020.

“Having been a driver in sports cars and truck competition over the years, I felt it is vital to have all drivers utilize the Maglock Air driver system in the GT Celebration Race Series,” said Rob Morgan, GT Celebration founder and CEO. “The Maglock Air has proven to be a great asset in off-road racing with the sport’s biggest names using this unique product, and now Maglock is expanding into the sports cars, NASCAR and World Rally cars as well as other racing forms. We believe the safety factor is very important for the drivers.”

“After debuting our Maglock Air in Baja for numerous years, the success of the system has moved into a variety of racing forms in recent seasons,” said Ed Jaeger, CEO of Rainmaker Solutions, Inc., producers of Maglock Air and FluidLogic. “We believe this new magnet ‘quick-release’ system is the optimum way for the racers in making quick driver changes and fast extractions from their vehicles. Thank you to Rob and the GT Celebration Race Series for making the Maglock Air mandatory.”

The GT Celebration Race Series begins its 2020 schedule with an open test on March 18 at Thunderhill Raceway Park in Willows, Calif., and the opening weekend set for Thunderhill on April 15-17.