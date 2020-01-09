The SCCA Pro Racing-sanctioned Super Lap Battle returns to Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, for the COTA Time Attack Challenge, Feb. 15-16, 2020. The event will see competitors from around the globe taking on the world-famous Grand Prix course.

The best from Australia, Asia, and Europe are coming to battle North America’s fastest drivers, and the clock, while winding through the challenging 3.4-mile, 20-turn circuit. The Elusive Racing Integra out of Melbourne, Australia, driven by Brett Dickie, is confirmed, as well as fellow Aussie Barton Mawer, known for driving the fastest time attack car in the world, the PR Technology Porsche RP968. All will be chasing the Lyfe Motorsports Nissan GTR and Cole Powelson, who is back to defend his crown.

The event also features the GridLife Touring Cup, Lone Star Drift demo & ride a longs, and car show.

For registration or spectating information, visit superlapbattleusa.com.