The Week In IndyCar, Jan 8, with Colton Herta

We open the year on The Week In IndyCar with Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta, who is preparing for his sophomore season in the series in a stout Honda-powered entry fielded with Harding and Steinbrenner, reports on the recently completed tour with his band The Zibs, and has last year’s win with BMW Team RLL at the Rolex 24 At Daytona to defend later this month.