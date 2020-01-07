Sparks joins GFR as new crew chief for LaJoie

Ryan Sparks will serve as Corey LaJoie’s crew chief this season, Go Fas Racing announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Sparks replaces Randy Cox, who worked with LaJoie and the No. 32 Ford Mustang team last season. LaJoie revealed last month he would have a new crew chief in 2020 as Cox no longer wanted to travel. Cox has since moved on from GFR to spend more time with his family.

A North Carolina native, Sparks joins Go Fas after a 13-year stint with Richard Childress Racing, where he most recently served as Austin Dillon’s race engineer.

“I am beyond ecstatic for the opportunity that the St. Hilaire family has given me,” said Sparks. “This is something I’ve been working for my entire career, and I’m looking forward to working with Corey and continuing Go Fas Racing’s progression up the points standings.”

LaJoie ran his first full season in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2019, earning two top-10 finishes. By finishing 29th in the point standings, he matched the organization’s best finish in the standings which had been set a year before by previous driver Matt DiBenedetto.

“Ryan comes with a ton of motivation and knowledge to continue pushing the team in the right direction,” said LaJoie. “Just by being around him for a couple hours on his first day I knew he was the guy for the job.”