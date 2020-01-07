Chadwick retained by Williams' Driver Academy

Williams has announced it will retain Jamie Chadwick in its Driver Academy for the 2020 season, the W Series champion continuing in her role as development driver.

Chadwick was taken on by Williams last year and spent time at various grands prix as well as carrying out some simulator duties. Following an impressive 2019 in which the 21-year-old claimed the inaugural W Series championship off the back of her MRF Winter Series title, the team has now confirmed Chadwick will not only remain with the Academy but also take on an increased simulator program.

“It has been a fantastic opportunity working with the team in my role as development driver,” Chadwick said. “The time spent in the simulator has been invaluable and I have enjoyed every moment, immersing myself within the team.

“For me, it was inevitable we continue the relationship which was an incredible part of (my 2019 success). It definitely was something I wanted to continue, and to be given that opportunity was just the icing on the cake at the end of the year.”

Chadwick will return to defend her W Series title this year and deputy team principal Claire Williams says she has been improving quickly at Williams at the same time as raising the profile for female drivers.

“I am delighted to confirm that Jamie Chadwick will continue her work in the Williams Racing Driver Academy this year,” Williams said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed watching Jamie develop — and excel — both with the team and her time racing in W Series. Jamie has done an excellent job promoting women in motorsport, and we are extremely proud of the work she has done.”

Williams has already announced a new addition to its driver academy this winter, with former Red Bull junior Dan Ticktum joining after Nicholas Latifi was promoted to a race seat in Formula 1.