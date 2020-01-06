Briscoe back for second SHR Ford Xfinity campaign

Fresh off a rookie-of-the-year season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Chase Briscoe will return for a second campaign with Stewart-Haas Racing.

“This is the first time I’ll be able to run back-to-back, full seasons with the same team, and I couldn’t be happier to do it with Stewart-Haas Racing,” said Briscoe. “Their faith in me means a lot, and I want to reward them and Ford with more wins and a run for the championship.”

In his debut season with SHR, the 25-year-old Briscoe won at Iowa Speedway (his second career win) and finished fifth in the championship after qualifying for the playoffs for the first time. However, after wrapping up ROY honors in November following the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Briscoe admitted he didn’t know what his future held because he didn’t have a commitment from SHR.

“We’re very proud to have Chase back with Stewart-Haas Racing,” said team co-owner Tony Stewart. “Chase is an Indiana kid with a dirt-track background who has shown he can race on asphalt as well as he can on dirt. We think very highly of him and look forward to a strong season in 2020.”

Briscoe ran the No. 98 Ford last year while working with crew chief Richard Boswell. A car number and crew chief were not included in the team’s press release announcing Briscoe’s return.

“We are thrilled to continue Chase’s development program with a second full season running the Xfinity Series for Stewart-Haas Racing,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “Chase has proven himself well so far, and we’re looking forward to continuing his progression as he competes for an Xfinity Series championship for SHR and Ford.”