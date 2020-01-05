Racing is a puzzle; it is about problem solving in real time.

Race teams and carmakers employ all available technologies; they find the best and brightest people to identify and analyze problems as they occur, and to develop and implement solutions in real time.

In some series, the opportunity to change or impact the cars performance once the race has started is limited only to the driver as there are no (planned) pit stops. In other series, especially in endurance racing, the opportunity to change the strategy and performance of the car is ever-present and so the need to constantly evolve is always there.

Beyond the actual racing (between the green flag and the checkered flag – the shortest part of any race program), the constant search for ingenious solutions is where competitive advantage is found.