National Corvette Museum remodeling Performance Gallery

The National Corvette Museum has embarked on a major exhibit remodel to bring one of its earliest display spaces up to date.

“The Performance Gallery is one space in the museum that has been around since the building’s grand opening over 25 years ago,” said Derek E. Moore, Director of Collections/Curator. “In the early days, an elevated ‘racetrack’ was in place to give display cars a feeling of motion and being on the grid, but due to difficulties in changing out the vehicles, it was later removed. The space has housed an interactive pit crew challenge, educational driving simulator and various artifacts through the years, but now needs more than a refresh. It’s time for an overhaul.”