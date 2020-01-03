Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Catching Up With Dane Cameron

Catching Up With Dane Cameron

Catching Up With Dane Cameron

Team Penske’s Dame Cameron calls in for a conversation about his IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship title captured with Juan Pablo Montoya in their Acura ARX-05, becoming IMSA’s first three-time champion in the new era, matching up with the nonsense-free Colombian, what it will take to remain atop the DPi category to earn a fourth title in seven years, and whether finding victory lane at the Rolex 24 At Daytona — the one big win missing from his career — feels possible in 2020.

