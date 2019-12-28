Corvette reveals yellow C8.R
Corvette reveals yellow C8.R
376
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By:
|
Marshall Pruett
5 hours ago
Corvette Racing delivered a gift to its fans for the holidays with a first look at the new-for-2020 mid-engine C8.R dressed in the brand’s traditional yellow.
Powered by a brand-new 5.5-liter V8 featuring a flat-plane crank that trades the former C7.R’s low rumble for a high-pitch audio signature, team veteran Antonio Garcia, the returning Jordan Taylor and new endurance co-driver, ex-BMW man Nicky Catsburg, will debut the No. 3 next week during IMSA’s Roar Before The 24. The sister No. 4 entry, presented in silver, still awaits its public reveal.
Corvette C8.R, Corvette Racing, IMSA
376
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Marshall Pruett
The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
20hr
When it comes to off-road racers with a heart a big as the desert sky, there are few people on earth that can match Northern California’s (…)
1d
Two-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser Jr joined Marshall Pruett in May to discuss the 1989 race where he came incredibly close to earning his (…)
1d
Gooding & Company revealed that six incredibly desirable Spiders from a distinguished private collection are on the docket for its Jan. (…)
1d
Meyer Shank Racing has revealed new livery for its No. 86 AutoNation Acura NSX GT3. The No. 86 AutoNation Acura NSX will be driven by (…)
1d
The NTT IndyCar Series will make a key change to its push-to-pass system in an effort to disguise its use among teams. RACER has learned (…)
1d
The performance gains Honda was able to make during 2019 was a highlight of the new partnership with Red Bull, according to team (…)
1d
NBC Sports will present more than 120 hours of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 2020, highlighted by live coverage of all Supercross (…)
2d
The new Era Motorsport LMP2 team has set its debut lineup for the Rolex 24 At Daytona. Led by driver/team owner Kyle Tilley, Era (…)
2d
The NTT IndyCar Series will take what it learned in July at Texas Motor Speedway with two-stage pit lane speed limiters and apply the (…)
More RACER
Comments