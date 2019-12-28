Corvette reveals yellow C8.R

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Corvette Racing delivered a gift to its fans for the holidays with a first look at the new-for-2020 mid-engine C8.R dressed in the brand’s traditional yellow.

Powered by a brand-new 5.5-liter V8 featuring a flat-plane crank that trades the former C7.R’s low rumble for a high-pitch audio signature, team veteran Antonio Garcia, the returning Jordan Taylor and new endurance co-driver, ex-BMW man Nicky Catsburg, will debut the No. 3 next week during IMSA’s Roar Before The 24. The sister No. 4 entry, presented in silver, still awaits its public reveal.

 

