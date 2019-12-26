Racing on TV, Dec. 28-29

ABOVE: A look back at the year’s action in Australia’s Supercars Championship airs Saturday.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Saturday, December 28
|Season
preview
|12-1am
|
|Season
review
|12-2pm
|
|Season
review
|2-3pm
|
Sunday, December 29
|Grand
Touring
|12-1pm
|
|E Production
|1-2pm
|
|F Production
|2-3pm
|
|Touring 4
|3-4pm
|
|Super
Touring Lite
|4-5pm
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat; * = time approximate after NFL football
