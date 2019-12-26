Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Racing on TV, Dec. 28-29

Racing on TV, Dec. 28-29

Racing on TV, Dec. 28-29

ABOVE: A look back at the year’s action in Australia’s Supercars Championship airs Saturday.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Saturday, December 28

Season
preview		 12-1am

Season
review		 12-2pm

Season
review		 2-3pm

Sunday, December 29

Grand
Touring		 12-1pm

E Production 1-2pm

F Production 2-3pm

Touring 4 3-4pm

Super
Touring Lite		 4-5pm


Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat; * = time approximate after NFL football

 

