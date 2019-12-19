HSR joins Masters Historic Racing at Watkins Glen

Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) will continue its partnership with Masters Historic Racing into 2020 with a featured HSR Run Group at the all-new Finger Lakes Wine Festival Race Weekend at Watkins Glen International, July 9-12.

The new event at The Glen, which will be held on one of the biggest summer weekends of the year in New York State’s Finger Lakes region, will feature the Masters Historic Formula One USA and Masters Endurance Legends USA series.

Adding to the on-track action will be HSR’s popular Group 5 category that will compete in its own special run group along with select invitational entries representative of other HSR classes.

“We have been looking for a chance to bring HSR to the legendary Watkins Glen International circuit and are grateful to everyone at Masters Historic Racing for giving us this fantastic opportunity,” said HSR President David Hinton. “Group 5, and the select other entries we will bring, will perfectly complement the Masters Historic Formula One USA and Masters Endurance Legends USA competition throughout what will be a great weekend of racing. All of us at HSR are already looking forward to the opportunity.”

The Watkins Glen partnership continues a successful and ongoing relationship between HSR and Masters that has been in place the last few racing seasons. The recently concluded “HSR Classics” races at Daytona International Speedway and Sebring International Raceway both featured strong Masters entries competing for overall and series honors in several different run groups.

“We have enjoyed our partnership with David and his team at HSR over the last few seasons, working together on the Classic Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hour,” said Masters Founder, and regular U.S. racer, Ron Maydon. “Masters has been persistently working on the chance to take our grids to race at Watkins Glen for a number of years. So, when we finally found the right opportunity to race at this mecca of American Grand Prix racing, it seemed like a perfect idea to invite HSR to bring a grid along and share in the event with us! Personally, I can’t wait to race there either.”

Group 5 is HSR’s division for classic big-bore sports cars and sedans from 1967 through 1975. Home to everything from V8 Mustangs and Corvettes to race-bred Porsche 911 RS, RSR and IROC race cars, Group 5 is known for delivering close competition and eye-catching machinery from one of road racing’s golden eras.

Next up for HSR is 2020’s season-opening HSR Spring Fling Weekend at Sebring International Raceway, March 26-29.