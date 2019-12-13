Dyson evaluating Mazda DPi program

Chris Dyson has confirmed that Dyson Racing is evaluating a 2020 campaign in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship with a customer Mazda RT24-P DPi.

The program, if finalized, will not come until after the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona, as the team work to assess the technical and logistical requirements of a return to top-class prototype racing for the first time since its 2013 campaign with a Mazda-powered Lola (pictured above) in the American Le Mans Series.

Dyson, racing this weekend in Bahrain in the FIA World Endurance Championship in a Team LNT Ginetta LMP1, confirmed that there is a Mazda chassis available and, with a business interest in the UK-based Advanced Engine Research (AER) company that builds and develops the Mazda DPI turbocharged engines, power unit supply is virtually assured too.

“The DPi route is certainly of interest,” Dyson told RACER. “But if we are coming back at this level it has to be right, with everything in place, and that’s not the work of a moment.

“We are working now to ensure that if we are going to green-light a program we can have everything in place, including a test program, to allow us to hit the ground running.”

Should the Mazda program go ahead, Dyson would be one of the nominated drivers alongside long-time co-driver Guy Smith. A number of additional drivers are also under consideration to complete a full squad.