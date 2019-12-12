Mazda Runoffs races on TV

Each Sunday from December 8-29, two races from the 2019 Sports Car Club of America Runoffs at Virginia International Raceway will air on CBS Sports Network, reaching millions of households throughout the country. This Sunday, Mazda racing begins.

Each race will be 60 minutes in length and anchored by longtime Runoffs announcer Greg Creamer. Additional commentary is supplied by pro driver Tom O’Gorman, Runoffs announcers Andy Hollis and Larry MacLeod, journalist Ryan Myrehn and Heyward Wagner again covering pit row.

2019 Runoffs CBS Sports Network broadcast schedule:

Sunday, Dec. 8, 4 p.m. Eastern; Spec Racer Ford Gen3

Sunday, Dec. 8, 5 p.m. Eastern; Formula Vee

Sunday, Dec. 15, 3 p.m. Eastern; Spec Miata

Sunday, Dec. 15, 4 p.m. Eastern; GT-2

Sunday, Dec. 22, Noon Eastern; E Production

Sunday, Dec. 22, 1 p.m. Eastern; F Production

Sunday, Dec. 29, 3 p.m. Eastern; Touring 4

Sunday, Dec. 29, 4 p.m. Eastern; Super Touring Lite

Schedule is subject to change. Check cable or satellite TV providers for local CBS Sports Network channels.