Ferrari first to confirm ‘very early’ 2020 launch date

Ferrari has become the first team to confirm its launch date for its 2020 car, with team principal Mattia Binotto confirming a “very early” unveiling of February 11.

The 2020 season gets underway with pre-season testing on February 19, with this year’s schedule reduced to two three-day tests at the Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya. With only six days of track testing possible before the opening race of the season in Australian on March 15, Binotto says the team will carry out dyno testing after its launch.

“We will launch the car very early,” Binotto told Formula 1’s official website. “I think we will be the earliest. The reason why we are anticipating the launch and the unveiling and then moving on is we must do some dyno homologations before going to Barcelona.

“We are launching the car on the 11 February 2020. Soon after we’ve got an intense program of bench [testing] before we go to Barcelona.”

Ferrari is the first team to confirm its launch date for next season, coming off a year when it finished second to Mercedes in the constructors’ championship but failed to win a race until after the summer break despite an impressive pre-season showing.

Charles Leclerc ended the season with the highest number of pole positions but Ferrari could only convert a total of nine poles into three victories, with Leclerc winning in Belgium and Italy and Sebastian Vettel in Singapore.