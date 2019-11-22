[…] SCORE Baja 1000 live streaming […]

The entry list for the BFGoodrich Tires 52nd SCORE Baja 1000 presented by 4 Wheel Parts having grown to 273 vehicles through late registration this week, there will be lots to see via Internet streaming (at www.score-international.com) as the first motorcycles and quads set off beginning at 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

The season finale of the four-race 2019 SCORE World Desert Championship starting in the Saturday pre-dawn will be held over a rugged, 800.5-mile course in Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico, a seaport city on the Pacific Ocean, 80 miles south of the U.S. border.

The race start was delayed 24 hours because of the impact of more than four inches of rain that fell in the Ensenada area on race week.

Classes for Pro and Sportsman cars, trucks, UTVs, motorcycles and quads have attracted racers from 39 U.S. states and 22 countries. The elapsed-time race will start at 3 a.m. PT on Saturday for the motorcycle/quad classes followed by the start of the car/truck/UTV classes at 10:30 a.m. PT.

The race includes 35 entries in the marquee SCORE Trophy Truck division, the marquee racing division for high-tech, 950hp custom trucks.

Other classes with double figure entries are Pro UTV FI (28), Trophy Truck Spec (24), Class 10 (14), unlimited Class 1 (14), SCORE Lites (12) and three motorcycles classes—Pro Moto Ironman (15), Pro Moto 30 (10) and Sportsman Motorcycle (16).

While the fastest finishers are expected to finish in approximately 16 hours, all vehicles will have a 34-hour time limit to become an official finisher.

The live streaming will be from the start/finish line in front of the Riviera del Pacifico Cultural Center in the heart of Ensenada. Vehicle tracking also will be available, all at www.score-international.com.

The race also will air Jan. 4, 2020 as a one-hour special on ABC TV’s World of X Games.