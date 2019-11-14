Lorenzo announces retirement from MotoGP

An emotional Lorenzo then reflected on his “beautiful” career, which going into this weekend’s finale includes 47 wins from 202 MotoGP starts, along with the five championship titles.

“Coming back to my beautiful and successful career, I have always said I’m a very lucky guy. Sometimes I feel a bit like the movie ‘One in a Billion’, the documentary that explained the life of the only Indian whoever came to the NBA. During my career I raced against dozens and dozens of exceptional riders of my generation, some of them even more talented than I am. No one has been as successful as me, but especially most of them did not even make it to the world championship, having to go to work in common jobs. That’s why I feel so lucky to be able to achieve much more than I ever imagined I could archive when I first started. And yes, it’s true, I always worked very hard, but without being at the right place at the right time, and especially without the help of many people who worked with me through my career, would have been impossible for me to achieve what I have done.