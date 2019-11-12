Toro Rosso confirms unchanged line-up for 2020

Toro Rosso has confirmed an unchanged driver line-up of Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat in 2020 following Alex Albon’s retention by Red Bull.

Gasly was promoted to Red Bull at the start of this season but returned to Toro Rosso ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix after struggling at the senior team. Since then, the Frenchman has picked up points in four of the seven races, outscoring Kvyat by 14 points to seven. While Kvyat’s recent form has been less consistent, he scored Toro Rosso’s second-ever podium in Germany before the summer break.

“I’m delighted to retain Pierre and Daniil for next season,” team principal Franz Tost said. “Both drivers have shown really good performances this season and they have proven in their years in F1 to be very competitive, able to exploit the car’s potential and give valuable feedback to make improvements.

“This young but experienced duo, combined with hopefully a competitive car, will be the best factors to achieve a very successful season in 2020 and I’m looking forward to this extended cooperation.”

Although he is back with the junior team, Gasly said he is motivated by the improvements he has seen at Toro Rosso and wants to continue that progress next season.

“I’m really happy to continue with the team for 2020 and I’m sure we have exciting challenges ahead of us,” Gasly said. “Toro Rosso has always given me the best chances to perform every season and I’m super motivated and dedicated to repaying them with the best results possible next year. Toro Rosso has been improving year after year and it’s great to be a part of the journey. I’m very excited to see what we can achieve together in 2020.”

And Kvyat – who similarly had a spell at Red Bull but was demoted back in 2016 – aims to build on a solid first year back in F1 after a season out in 2018.

“It’s great to be confirmed with the team for 2020,” Kvyat said. “I’m really happy because I feel very comfortable with everyone here, I know the team and they know me very well, so it’s easy to understand everyone’s needs. We’ve achieved great things together, like our podium this year in Germany, so I hope to deliver a very strong season again for this team next year.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue in Formula 1 and I will give it my all to show the best possible performances next year. I’m really looking forward to more exciting times together.”