MSR confirms full-time program for Harvey with Andretti support

Michael Shank and Jim Meyer will achieve their dream of becoming full-time entrants in the NTT IndyCar Series next season as Jack Harvey pilots the No. 60 Honda with assistance from Andretti Technologies.

The relationship between Andretti and Meyer Shank Racing took its first step in 2017 at the Indianapolis 500 where the Ohio-based team made its IndyCar debut in a car supplied by Andretti. After purchasing a chassis of its own, the MSR outfit appeared at six rounds in 2018 working in collaboration with the Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports organization, which recently moved to Chevrolet as its engine supplier, expanded to 10 races last season, and in the reunion with Andretti’s Honda-powered team, MSR will finally embark on the full 17-race calendar.

“These last two years we have been taking the season in stride and really learning how to build our program to the point where we can run all 17 races,” Shank said. “This year has been great and Jack has produced some spectacular results for us and we, as a team, are proud to have him back next year. And of course, all of this would not be possible without AutoNation and SiriusXM who have worked side by side with us from the very beginning and they are a big factor in getting our program to where it is right now.”

Having won IMSA’s 2019 GT Daytona championship with the No. 86 Acura NSX GT3, MSR’s ties to the Japanese brand will continue to grow stronger as Honda returns for the team’s fourth IndyCar season.

“Of course, sticking by Honda was a very important decision to me,” Shank added. “We have stood by HPD and Honda for many years in both the sports car and IndyCar paddocks and to be able to continue to work with them in 2020 is something I am really grateful for.”

For Harvey, whose last full season of racing came in 2015 on the way to a runner-up finish in Indy Lights, the faith and opportunity provided by Shank, SiriusXM CEO and team co-owner Meyer, AutoNation CEO Marc Cannon, and others in his camp have the Briton ready for a breakout performance.

“This is the moment that we all work so extremely hard for,” he said. “I am beyond grateful for this opportunity to go racing with Meyer Shank Racing, AutoNation and SiriusXM full time. We have shown we can be competitive, and I can’t wait to build on that and get started on another multi-year program with this group. This is the first time in four years I’ll be competing full time, I owe that to Michael, Jim, Marc, my manager Bob [Perona], and my family for the support and belief. I’ve never been so excited to go racing.”

In addition to outfitting the No. 60 entry with dampers and other performance components supplied by Andretti Technologies, MSR will also have the services of Andretti’s Andy Listes, who rates among the most promising race engineers in the IndyCar paddock, to lead Harvey’s efforts from the timing stand.